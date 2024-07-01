Music notes: Halsey, Louis Tomlinson and more

Halsey is teasing more about the next single from their new era, called “Lucky.” The artist posted a snippet of the song to Instagram on Monday, which Rolling Stone reports samples Britney Spears‘ song of the same name. The lyrics are changed to the first person, rather than the original third person. “When I was 5, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. love you forever,” Halsey captioned the snippet.

Louis Tomlinson was declared an honorary hero for soccer fans at Glastonbury Festival over the last weekend in June. The former One Direction member livestreamed an elimination football match between England and Slovakia in the Euro 2024 soccer tournament via a flatscreen TV taped to a trolley on Sunday morning, bringing hundreds of festivalgoers over to watch. “It was a little touch-and-go at times because the signal kept going in and out … luckily we got the win and we pulled it off,” Tomlinson told The Guardian.

Taylor Swift visited Hacienda Bar in Dublin with some famous friends after performing The Eras Tour in that city on Sunday. “Great to welcome Taylor Swift with all her musicians and dancers to the Hacienda last night,” the bar’s official Facebook posted. “Special to also welcome Superbowl champion Travis Kelce, the legendary Stevie Nicks and Paramore. It was such a warm and genuinely friendly night, we did not request our ‘usual’ Hacienda photo so as to allow Taylor and friends the chance to properly relax and enjoy their well-deserved time off.”

