Music notes: Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, DNCE, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” is back to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — making history as the first song to hit the top spot five different times. The song’s placement has yo-yoed on the chart since its release — peaking at #1 on April 16, April 30, June 4, July 9 and for this latest ranking.

Miley Cyrus is heading to NBC to be part of ﻿Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, a modern-day movie musical about the magic of Christmas. Miley will guest star in the video, as will ﻿Jimmy Fallon﻿﻿, ﻿Willie Nelson and more. A release date is forthcoming.

DNCE covered Hilary Duff‘s “Come Clean” and shared the video to TikTok. Joe Jonas also shared to his Instagram that this is his band’s “formal campaign to get the Lizzie McGuire Show back on air.” Hilary approved and wrote back, “Ooo yes. Tell them k.”

Fans think Taylor Swift is shading Kim Kardashian with her forthcoming album, Midnights. Why? The album drops October 21, which is also Kim’s birthday. It should also be noted it’s officially been 13 years since Kanye West stormed the VMAs stage and stole the microphone from Taylor after she won Best Female Video.

BBC released a snippet of the new song Camila Cabello created for Frozen Planet II with Hans Zimmer. The trailer is soundtracked to the new single “Take Me Back Home.” The trailer shows the coldest regions losing their ice and snow — forcing its animal inhabitants to quickly adapt in an effort to survive.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.