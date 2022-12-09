Music notes: Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Bad Bunny and Kate Bush

﻿Harry Styles ﻿didn’t skip a beat when a fan rushed the stage during his show in Brazil. NME reports a fan ran onto the stage while Harry was singing “What Makes You Beautiful,” but security quickly tackled the intruder. “Well, that was different,” Harry quipped while thanking security before joking, “I’m shooketh! I’m shooketh!”

Speaking of Harry, the singer is dealing with fans of The Strokes saying he stole the indie band’s sound to make “As It Was.” Ex Olivia Wilde has seemingly weighed in on the matter: Daily Mail snapped photos of her wearing a Strokes T-shirt to the gym. She and Harry went their separate ways last month after two years of dating.

﻿Selena Gomez﻿ is rocking some colorful new hair and shared a TikTok of her using a public restroom’s hand dryer to air out her rainbow-colored locks. “You gotta do what you gotta do,” she captioned the clip.

Kelly Clarkson is seemingly the only singer who can convince Catherine Zeta-Jones to record a Christmas album. The actress appeared on Kelly’s talk show and declared, “With you, I would [make one]. I’ll come and sing with you any day.”

﻿Bad Bunny﻿ announced he is sitting out 2023 to focus on his health. “I’m taking a break. 2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he told Billboard﻿. He added, “I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure.”

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink said on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she had “no clue” Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” would blow up the way it did. She saw the song as “my little secret” after it topped her year-end playlists. Then the song became a viral hit: “I was not expecting that at all.”

