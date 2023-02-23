Music notes: Iggy Azalea, Britney Spears, Pink, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, BTS’ Jimin and more

Iggy Azalea says she keeps “in touch” with Britney Spears, whom she collaborated with on the 2015 song “Pretty Girls.” She told Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, “We talk on Instagram sometimes. She’ll message me and I’ll message her back and everything.” She also said she’s down for another collab.

Pink also talked Britney and said she wasn’t picking on her in the 2001 song “Don’t Let Me Get Me,” where she sings, “Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears/She’s so pretty/ That just ain’t me.” She told People, “I’ve always felt like a big sister to her… I’m very protective of her, and she’s the sweetest person in the world.”

Selena Gomez seemingly came to friend Taylor Swift‘s defense when a fan posted a throwback clip of model Hailey Bieber apparently gagging when Taylor’s name is mentioned. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” she commented.

In other Selena news, she posted a throwback of her drinking a cocktail in a strapless black top. She captioned it, “I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh.”

BTS‘ Jimin shared the itinerary for how he plans to release his debut solo album, FACE. His label, BIGHIT Music, dropped the “promotion schedule,” which starts with Jimin dropping the tracklist on Thursday. The album will have six songs. He’ll release the first song, “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” and its music video on March 17. FACEi arrives March 24.

﻿Jax﻿ announced she has a new song coming out on March 3, called “Cinderella Snapped.” The song promo features a prince posing for a mug shot and holding a sign that reads “cheating is treason.”

