Music notes: Jax, Lil Nas X, Madonna and Meghan Trainor

Jax had a full-circle moment in Times Square. She shared a throwback video of her at age 14 “singing in Times Square, trying to get noticed.” Jump to today, the 26-year-old’s “face is on a billboard” to promote her new song “Cinderella Snapped.” She commented, “Is this real life” with a sobbing emoji.

Looks like Lil Nas X is going to be on a new edition of The Late Late Show‘s Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden. Daily Mail shared snaps of the two cruising around in a car that was rigged with cameras. It is unknown when the segment will air.

Jennifer Saunders appeared to shade Madonna when talking about aging. The 64-year-old actress said on the special Kathy Burke: Growing Up, “I’m not fighting [aging] with all my might … When you start doing too much, where is it going to end? Madonna is all I have to say.”

And another actress talked about Madonna — Goldie Hawn. She told Variety disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein cheated both of them out of a film adaptation of the Broadway musical Chicago in the ’80s by making the characters younger than they were. “Harvey basically undermined me and Madonna,” she said. The film was eventually made in 2002, staring Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Meghan Trainor supported Jamie Lee Curtis‘ call for singers to put on matinee concerts. The actress petitioned artists to do shows around noon so she can “be home and in bed by 7:30.” Meghan, who has a 1-year-old child, commented on the post, “I agree.”

