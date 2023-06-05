Music notes: Jessie J, Kim Petras and more

Jessie J doesn’t want to keep the father of her child a secret any longer. The singer wrote a sweet tribute to her partner, Danish basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, on her Instagram Stories over the weekend. She also posted a slideshow of photos of him to her main Instagram Monday, writing, “Ah f*** it. I can’t keep secreetssssss with ALL AH DIS LOVEEEE INSIDE OF MEEEE. Happy 1st [Danish] Father’s day baby. Damn it looks good on youuuu.”

Get some behind-the-scenes scoop on the music video for Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj’s collab, “Alone,” in the latest installment of Vevo Footnotes. In one of the tidbits, Kim reveals Nicki gave her a nickname that she’ll treasure forever. “I was thrilled to hear Nicki say my name, and was most proud she gave me the nickname ‘Kim Petty,’” she says. “That is iconic. Now I will forever be Kim Petty.”

Halsey is teaming up with Hard Rock International for their “Love Out Loud” Pride Month campaign. The singer has designed two Hard Rock x Halsey Pride edition T-shirts. They’ll also be performing at a private concert at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane, where the brand was founded, as well as doing a series of shows with a string ensemble at various Hard Rock locations across the country.

Britney Spears is hitting the gym … in a dress and heels. The singer posted a video to Instagram where she says she’s always wanted to dress up for the gym to see what it was like. “And I really like it,” she concludes.

