Music notes: Jonas Brothers, Halsey & more

Jonas Brothers and K-pop stars TOMORROW X TOGETHER are teaming up for a new song. The track, “Do It Like That,” produced by Ryan Tedder, will drop July 7. Fans will get their first preview of the song on June 22, with artwork dropping June 29, followed by a video teaser on July 5.

Halsey has revealed themselves to be a Katy Cat. After Katy Perry shared a post marking the 15th anniversary of her 2008 album, One of the Boys, thanking “all the KCs who have stuck around since the Warped and Hello Katy days,” Halsey admitted to being one of them. “Katy I saw you stage dive and run around with your parasol at Warped!!! I must have been 13 or 14 years old,” they commented. “That day changed my life! For real!”

Olivia Rodrigo’s new single, “vampire,” drops June 30, and fans think she’s teasing them with some lyrics from the track. The reveal came in an Instagram post that simply has “how do you lie?” written out three times, along with a caption of a vampire emoji. The track will be the first single Rodrigo’s released since her 2021 smash album, SOUR.

Taylor Swift is one of several celebrities featured in a video introducing the official USWNT FIFA Women’s World Cup roster. The video features President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, along with Megan Thee Stallion, Tina Fey and more. Taylor introduced Alex Morgan, who’s wearing number 13, which, as any good Swiftie knows, is Taylor’s favorite number. She notes, “I’m such a fan of the whole team, and I can’t wait to watch you guys play this year.” The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, taking place in Australia and New Zealand, kicked off June 20 and runs through August 20.

