Music notes: Jonas Brothers, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Britney Spears and Adam Levine

The Jonas Brothers revealed only one person is featured on The Album, their forthcoming studio effort, and that is “All Time Low” singer Jon Bellion. He also worked as a producer on the project.

The Weeknd announced he’ll release his “Die For You” remix featuring Ariana Grande “tomorrow night,” meaning Thursday. The song came out in 2016 as part of The Weeknd’s Starboy album, but the track has recently gone viral on TikTok and is now climbing the Billboard charts.

In more Jonas Brothers news, Joe Jonas made fans swoon with his birthday tribute to wife Sophie Turner. He flooded his Instagram Story with posts about her, writing in one, “Here’s to more nights being real with you @sophiet. Happy Birthday.”

Shawn Mendes is rumored to be dating a 51-year-old chiropractor named Jocelyne Miranda. According to Page Six, the reported couple were spotted hiking at Runyon Canyon Park in California, where Shawn opted to exercise without a shirt.

Britney Spears shared a goofy Instagram video of her talking about dresses with a heavy accent, but there was one line that caught fans’ attention. “I just want you to know if I ever shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops,” Britney said. Last month, fans called police to perform a wellness check on her when she disabled her account.

Behati Prinsloo shared how she and husband Adam Levine celebrated their daughter Gio Grace‘s fifth birthday. Prinsloo shared glimpses of the party to her Instagram Story, including one photo that showed a spider painted on her face. “We raged,” she captioned the image. Another picture showed off Gio’s rainbow colored birthday cake.

