Music notes: Jung Kook, Bad Bunny and more

October 9, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Jung Kook’s new song “3D,” featuring Jack Harlow, has debuted at number five on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his second Hot 100 top 10 hit after “Seven.” He’s now the first BTS member with multiple solo top 10s. The song also debuted at number five on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, making Jung Kook the first Korean solo act to score two top five singles in the U.K.

Bad Bunny announced the title and release date for his new album on Instagram Monday. The album will be called Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow) and will come out this Friday, October 13. You can presave the album now.

Jordin Sparks has announced her new single, “Call My Name,” will be dropping Friday, October 13. She describes it as “an ode to a love so full, effortless and pure—there’s a peace and contentment within it.”

