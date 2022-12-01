Music notes: Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Julia Michaels and more

Justin Bieber appears to be working on new music: paparazzi caught him hitting up the music studio, reports Daily Mail. It’s rumored he’s working on his seventh studio album, which is expected to drop next year.

Dua Lipa penned an emotional letter to fans following the end of her Future Nostalgia tour. “94 shows around the world in one year and ending it in Tirana, Albania to around 200k people ~ our biggest solo show EVER~ on independence day!!! ~ All I can say is the deepest of thank yous for a year that has pushed me to grow beyond anything I could’ve imagined with the greatest people to share it with,” she wrote.

Alessia Cara released the deliciously nostalgic music video for “Jingle Bell Rock,” which sees her throwing it back in time to pay tribute to those old holiday variety shows.

The Chainsmokers have been added to the RodeoHouston lineup for next year. The duo will perform March 10, and tickets for the event go live on December 8 at rodeohouston.com.

Speaking of the Chainsmokers, they, alongside Olivia Rodrigo and Selena Gomez, donated exclusive items to be auctioned off by the ASCAP Foundation. The auction, which runs through December 16, will benefit American music creators.

Charlie Puth is helping to launch the new subscription-based platform humy, which aims to connect artists with their fans. Charlie is the first artist to be on the site, which launches Friday.

Julia Michaels teamed up with Build-a-Bear for animated holiday feature Glisten and the Merry Mission. She plays the elfling Marzipan in the flick, and will star alongside Dionne Warwick and actress Trinity Jo-Li Bliss. A release date was not announced.

