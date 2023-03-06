Music notes: Justin Bieber, Jisoo, Selena Gomez and more

Justin Bieber rang in his 29th birthday with some famous pals over the weekend. On Sunday, the singer posted a series of photos from what appears to be a carnival-themed bash. Guests included Billie Eilish, The Kid LAROI, Don Toliver, Jaden Smith and, of course, Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber. Justin’s actual birthday was on March 1.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo revealed her solo project is on the way. On Monday, she posted a picture of a field on Instagram, with the text 2023.03.31 (FRI) — indicating new music is coming on March 31. According to her label, the album will come in a black and red version, a KiT album and a limited edition vinyl, which are all available for preorder now.

Maroon 5 is taking the stage for a good cause. The band will be performing at An Unforgettable Evening, an annual gala benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, set to take place on March 16 in Beverly Hills, California. This year’s gala will honor actress Sharon Stone with the Courage Award “for her support of breast cancer research and dedication to raising awareness for the cause.”

Amid the social media drama swirling between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, Selena returned to TikTok over the weekend to plead for kindness. In the comments section of a beauty tutorial she posted, Selena wrote, “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.” She also thanked her fans, saying she is “deeply grateful” for each and every one of them and that they make her “unbelievably happy.”

