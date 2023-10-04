Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears and more

Now that the writers strike is over, The Kelly Clarkson Show is returning for its fifth season from its brand new location. “We’re back y’all,” the show announced on Instagram. “All-new episodes begin Monday Oct. 16 from our new home in NYC!”

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is readying more solo material. The singer announced her new solo track, “You & Me,” will be out on Friday, October 6. It follows her 2018 debut solo single, aptly titled “Solo.”

The music video for Amy Winehouse‘s 2007 hit “Back to Black” has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. The black-and-white visual is the late singer’s first video to join the Billion Views Club.

Britney Spears’ dogs are even more high fashion than she is. The singer posted on Instagram that she bought her pup Snow a Gucci bikini and matching skirt. “I’ve never owned anything Gucci in my life … all my friends always had name brand everything !!!” Britney wrote. “Am I weird because there’s supposed to be a fascination with it ??? Name brands never appealed to me … but I will get it for my babies !!!”

