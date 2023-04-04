Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Jax, BTS and more

Kelly Clarkson revealed the title and release date of the first song off her new album, Chemistry. It’s called “Mine” and is out April 14. Kelly also shared a video of herself recording the song in the studio. “Someone’s gonna show you/ How a heart can be used/ Like you did mine,” she sings on the track.

Lizzo, BTS, Selena Gomez and Harry Styles are among the music stars nominated for 2023 Webby Awards, which recognize excellent work on the internet. Other nominees include Megan Thee Stallion, Christina Aguilera, Doja Cat and Blackpink. Voting kicks off Tuesday.

Sam Smith announced on their Instagram Tuesday that “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras just reached an impressive milestone. “Unholy has hit 1 Billion streams,” Sam wrote. “Watching you all embrace this song has been so special and WILD, thank you sailors.”

Jax shared a sweet video to Instagram of the moment she met one of her idols, Pink. “I got to meet my childhood hero and she was even sweeter and more down to earth than I imagined,” she captioned the clip. “P!NK, if you see this, thank you for taking the time to say hi and hug me. You are such a huge part of why I sing and this was one of the coolest moments of my life.”

BTS has joined The Beatles and The Supremes as the only groups to have at least six Billboard Hot 100 chart toppers and at least one member with a solo number one, Billboard reports. BTS as a group has tallied six Hot 100 number ones, and this week Jimin scored his first solo number one on the chart.

