Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez and Katy Perry

Kelly Clarkson unleashed her Lenny Kravitz energy when performing his hit song “Are You Gonna Go My Way” on her daytime talk show Thursday. She even opened the song with a confident wink before belting out the 1993 smash.

Meghan Trainor wants her fans to find themselves “a hype guy” like her bestie Chris Olsen. She told fans on Instagram she needed a confidence boost when making the “Mother” music video because Kris Jenner was in it. She has since shared a behind-the-scenes video of how the music video was made.

Victoria Beckham‘s son Brooklyn is apparently in a “throuple” with Selena Gomez. He told The Jennifer Hudson Show that he and wife Nicola Peltz are very good friends with Selena, and called her “such a sweet girl.” The trio have vacationed together before, with Brooklyn noting, “I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends.”

Katy Perry is selling the clothes off her back — kind of. She announced Thursday she’s working with the Nostalgia Store to sell “REAL stage-worn cutie costumes & props from some of my past performances!” She previewed some of the items that will go up for sale on Friday.

