Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, The Chainsmokers and more

The Kelly Clarkson Show has racked up a bunch of Daytime Emmy nominations. It leads the talk field with 11 nods, including one for Kelly in the Daytime Talk Series Host category. The Drew Barrymore Show follows with seven in the talk show categories, while The Jennifer Hudson Show scored six. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez’s HBO Max cooking series, Selena + Chef, was nominated for Outstanding Culinary Series.

The Chainsmokers have released the music video for their new song, “Up & Down,” featuring rising Canadian rapper 347aidan. The video glitches in and out of live action and animation, showing Drew Taggart, Alex Pall and 347aidan on the streets and on the stage. They’ve been playing the song at shows since early this year, but its release marks the duo’s first new music since May 2022’s So Far So Good.

Paris Hilton has been behind the DJ booth many times, but now she is hitting the stage for her first full concert as a singer. On Wednesday, the socialite announced Paris Hilton: Live in Concert, where she’ll perform at LA’s Fonda Theater on June 7. Tickets go on sale May 5, with a portion of sales going to benefit GLAAD in honor of Pride Month.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.