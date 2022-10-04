Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, The Weeknd, Pink, Gwen Stefani and Sara Bareilles

Kelly Clarkson saluted Jennifer Lopez on her daytime talk show by choosing to belt out “Waiting for Tonight” during her ending segment, Kellyoke. The singer opted for a super stripped-down version, accompanied by just an acoustic guitar to open the passionate and pining performance before the rest of her band slowly joined.

If you want to channel The Weeknd‘s After Hours era for Halloween — you’re in luck. The hitmaker is out with the official costume, complete with shades, a red jacket and pair of black leather gloves. The Weeknd notes “Halloween is just around the corner” and that people should order the costume on his official website before October 10 so it’ll arrive by Halloween.

Pink is showing off the serious pipes her 11-year-old daughter, Willow, has. The singer shared a video of her daughter playing on a skateboard — and she is wearing a helmet and knee pads — while singing at the top of her lungs. Fans were unable to identify the song and believe this is teasing a new collab between the two, just like their pandemic hit “Cover Me In Sunshine.”

﻿Blake Shelton﻿ had the sweetest shout-out for wife ﻿Gwen Stefani﻿ on her 53rd birthday. Sharing a photo of them walking hand in hand, he wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @gwenstefani!!! I love you so freakin much!!!!” Gwen shared the tribute to her Instagram Story and included three red heart emojis. She revealed he also bought her a massive flower bouquet.

Sara Bareilles will support victims of domestic violence at a charity concert set for Thursday, October 6, at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York. Proceeds benefit the Pace Women’s Justice Center. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET.

