Music notes: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and more

Lady Gaga is once again teasing that new music is on the way soon. In new photos posted to Instagram on Thursday, Lady Gaga is pictured working in the studio. “Tik tok tik tok,” she captioned the black-and-white snaps. “READY MOTHER,” fellow musician Kesha commented under the photo, alongside a black heart emoji.

We now have behind-the-scenes footage of Katy Perry recording her voice for her role in the new Peppa Pig wedding special. “When my fans AND Daisy tell me to do something, it’s done,” Katy wrote on Instagram alongside the clip. “I got to voice the new Mrs. Leopard in the Peppa Pig Wedding Special! See it in select cinemas starting tomorrow!”

Meghan Trainor‘s son Riley just celebrated his third birthday. The singer marked the occasion by celebrating the milestone with an Instagram post on Thursday. “HOW IS MY BABY 3 YEARS OLD?” Meghan wrote. “RILEY, YOU ARE SO LOVED! YOU ARE THE SWEETEST, FUNNIEST, MOST DELICIOUS LITTLE HUMAN. YOU HAVE MY WHOLE HEART … MAMA LOVES YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK!”

