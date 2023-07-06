Music notes: Lewis Capaldi, Jung Kook and more
Lewis Capaldi takes on spicy wings for the latest episode of the YouTube series Hot Ones. At first he downs the wings with ease, exclaiming “F*** you, Ed Sheeran!” after cleaning one wing down to the bone. But the spiciness gets the best of him in the end.
Olivia Rodrigo came up with some new lyrics for a clean version of her new song, “vampire.” In a video posted to TikTok, instead of singing “Bloodsucker, fame f*****,” she tries out alternatives that get progressively wackier: “fame hunter,” “fame lover,” “tree hugger,” “whale blubber,” “Mark Zucker” and “garlic butter.” Which one’s your favorite?
BTS member Jung Kook has released campaign images and a short film in promotion of his upcoming solo single, “Seven.” The photos and video are meant to reintroduce Jung Kook as a solo artist. “Seven” drops July 14.
Looking for a new summer read? Dua Lipa’s got you covered. Her Service95 Book Club just revealed its July book of the month: Pachinko by Min Jin Lee.
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.