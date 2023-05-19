Music notes: Lizzo, Nick Jonas and more

Lizzo is moving on from her Chris Evans crush – and she wants fans to move on, too. On Instagram Friday, she posted a video from her Chicago concert in which she explains to the crowd that she had asked fans to stop bringing photos of the Captain America actor to her shows and instead to bring photos of her real boyfriend, Myke Wright. And lo and behold, there were two fans in the front row who listened to her request and brought giant printouts of Myke’s face.

Have you seen the viral video of TikTok user Gabe Gibbs singing a song called “Joe’s Last Words” from an imaginary Jonas Brothers musical? Well, Nick Jonas did and he even duetted it.

Adam Lambert hosted a panel Thursday night on behalf of his Feel Something Foundation. The “Care/Feel” discussion, held at Hotel Ziggy on the Sunset Strip, was about queer mental health in the music industry.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s hit song “Stay” won ASCAP Pop Music Song of the Year at the 40th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards, which recognize the songwriters and publishers of the most performed songs of the past year.

