Music notes: Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears and more

December 19, 2023 5:30PM EST
Miley Cyrus is getting into the holiday spirit by sharing a video of her recent Chateau Marmont performance of “Jingle Bells.” In the clip, she encourages the crowd – comprised of some of her closest friends and family – to sing along to the festive tune.

Remember when Britney Spears burned down her gym a few years ago? Well in case you forgot, she posted a little reminder on Instagram Tuesday, featuring a photo of the charred aftermath. “Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020,” she captioned the post. She previously revealed that she accidentally left two candles burning, which sparked the fire.

Not only does Taylor Swift support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at his football games, she makes baked goods, too. Retired NFL star Bernie Kosar told a podcast Tuesday that Taylor made cinnamon buns for Travis ahead of the September 24 Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

 

