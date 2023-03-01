Music notes: Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Pitbull, Lizzo, BTS’ Jungkook, Lil Nas X and more

Miley Cyrus is giving a fans a special treat in celebration of “Flowers” topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the sixth week in a row. She announced she’ll release the demo version of the song on Friday.

The Weeknd‘s Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium show wasn’t just turned into an HBO Max concert special, it’s also an album that comes out Friday. He shared the news on Instagram, along with the album’s cover art.

Pitbull shared a snippet of a new song, which he said was produced by Lil’ John. The song, titled “Mami,” drops Friday.

You never know what’ll happen at a Lizzo concert: fans in Germany were recently treated to her cover of metal band Rammstein‘s “Du Hast.”

BTS‘ Jungkook has left Instagram. Soompi reports the singer told fans on the Weverse app that he deleted his account because he doesn’t really use it. The rest of his bandmates are still on Instagram.

Lil Nas X is one of the headliners for the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Fest. Tickets for the free event are available on the NCAA website. The event runs March 31 to April 2 at Discovery Green Park in Houston, Texas.

If you can’t make it to the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, which features artists like John Mayer and Sheryl Crow, you can livestream the March 9 event for a $20 donation.

Lewis Capaldi sported a Niall Horan mask during a recent concert. After a fan gave him the mask, he briefly sang a terrible rendition of Niall’s new song, “Heaven,” complete with a “bad Irish accent.”

Niall responded by wearing a Lewis mask and poorly singing his song “Pointless,” but in a “great Scottish accent.”

