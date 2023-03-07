Music notes: Mod Sun, Miley Cyrus, SZA, Calvin Harris, Lewis Capaldi and BTS

Mod Sun is speaking out after ex-fiancée Avril Lavigne was seen kissing rapper Tyga. He tweeted, “I’m so grateful to have real friends who will sit on the phone with me for 2 hours. If you got those people in your life, do not let them go.” Mod and Avril got engaged last year. It’s unknown what caused their sudden breakup.

Miley Cyrus is about to release the music video for her song “River.” She shared a teaser and revealed the video drops Friday.

Speaking of Miley, music tracker Luminate says “Flowers” has had 848 million on-demand audio streams globally so far this year.

In the same press release, Luminate revealed SZA has amassed over 10 billion all-time global on-demand streams. Only 17 other women have achieved the honor.

Calvin Harris shared an extended preview of his new song “Miracle” with Ellie Goulding. He confirmed the single comes out Friday.

Lewis Capaldi is resting up after pulling the plug on several shows due to bronchitis. The singer was forced to postpone his shows in Milan and Zurich, which he says he is “absolutely devastated” to do. Lewis was ordered by a doctor to spend the next three days resting his voice.

BTS‘ Jimin released his songs “Promise” and “Christmas Love” on streaming ahead of launching his debut solo album, FACE. The songs were respectively released in 2018 and 2020, but they previously weren’t available to stream.

On the topic of BTS, Jin shared a picture of him, in his army fatigues, posing with J-Hope and Jimin. The singer was the first member of BTS to enlist in South Korea’s mandatory military service. He captioned the photo update, “Welcome.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.