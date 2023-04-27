Music notes: Nick Lachey, Jason Derulo, Katy Perry and more

98 Degrees star Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, weren’t feeling the love from fans of Love Is Blind, but in spite of fans’ petition to get them removed as hosts of the Netflix dating show, Entertainment Tonight reports the two will remain in their roles.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards has revealed the nominees for the Best Musical Moment category. The nominees include Taylor Swift’s “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” from The Summer I Turned Pretty, SZA’s “Big Boys” from SNL and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” from Stranger Things. Voting will open May 1 via MTV’s Instagram Stories. The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards take place May 7.

Jason Derulo is back with a brand new track. He released his new song, “Glad U Came,” Thursday, which he calls a “beautiful love story about the power of destiny.” Jason shares in a statement that he worked on the song for a couple of years before he got it right and now says, “It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve ever done.” A lyric video for the song is also out now.

Orlando Bloom is excited that his fiancée, Katy Perry, will be performing at King Charles‘ coronation on May 6. The British actor tells Entertainment Tonight, “My girl’s gonna be singing, that’s fun. I’m not gonna make it there, sadly, but she’s representing which is cool. She does those big, historical things. It’s wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that.” Orlando joked, “Who’s left? Maybe the pope.”

