Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan and more

October 3, 2023 5:30PM EDT
Share

In a new YouTube video for Pitchfork’s Over/Under series, Olivia Rodrigo shares her ratings on various things. What does she find overrated? Being a teenager, high heels and rom-coms, to name a few. As for what she considers to be underrated: American Girl dolls, being in your 20s and heartbreak, of course. “I feel like if I never endured any heartbreak in my life, I wouldn’t be half of the person that I am today,” Olivia said.

Everything’s alright, because Noah Kahan got that call back. The musician announced Tuesday that he’s collaborated with Kacey Musgraves on a duet version of his song “She Calls Me Back.” Noah posted a voice message recording on Instagram to announce the collab. “Hi, you’ve reached the voicemail box of Kacey Musgraves and Noah Kahan,” Kacey says in the recording. “We’ll call you back October 6th.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s rumored romance has coincided with spooky season, and one family of Swifties is getting in on the Halloween spirit. Indiana resident Michal Owens has displayed two 12-foot decorative skeletons in her front yard. One of the skeletons, affectionately named Skaylor Swift, dons a blond wig and a blue, sparkly ensemble. The other skeleton, standing mere feet away from Skaylor, rocks Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey and signature mustache.

That’s movie star Justin Timberlake to you. The multihyphenate’s new crime thriller film, Reptile, is dominating the Netflix charts. It landed atop the English Films chart, garnering 17.7 million total views. That made it the second-most viewed title of the week, falling only behind the Spanish film Nowhere

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Listen to win $2000 in fudge rounds. Seriously.
2

Pink cancels Friday show in Texas: “So deeply sorry”
3

*NSYNC reunion: Lance Bass is overwhelmed with gratitude, Justin Timberlake has a rude suggestion
4

“Fast Car” singer Luke Combs has no interest in pop stardom: “Country music is enough”
5

Listen for the official announcement - Wednesday at 5pm