Music notes: Post Malone, BLACKPINK, Halsey, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and more

Post Malone made a bet with podcast host Michael Irvin that if the Cowboys win the Super Bowl, he’ll get “88” tattooed on his forehead.

BLACKPINK will headline the BST Hyde Park London show next year, and tickets are on sale now.

Halsey wore matching pumpkin costumes with their son, Ender, proving on their Instagram Story they’re more than ready to celebrate Halloween.

Katy Perry will perform at the True Colors Festival in Tokyo next month, which will be streamed live for free on YouTube to promote the event’s commitment to accessibility. It starts November 19 at 5 a.m. ET.

Lady Gaga hopped behind the DJ booth at a Dom Pérignon event, where she paid homage to Beyoncé by spinning her track “Pure/Honey.” A Rolling Stone journalist was at the event and shared footage of the tribute to his Instagram, @tomas_mier.

Sam Smith has a new album named Gloria coming out next year and they are ready for the tour. On Friday, Sam announced they will tour the United Kingdom and Europe — but so far there are no North American dates.

Taylor Swift is worth more than both Britney Spears and Adele. Women’s Health broke down the numbers and claims her total net worth is $400 million, based off her endorsement deals, properties and music sales.

Speaking of Taylor, Swifties believe she’s about to drop Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) because she wore the same Ralph Lauren purse she rocked back in 2010 while out on a stroll. People reports fans believe this is proof she’ll soon drop the rerecorded album.

Is Meghan Trainor a nun? Fans pointed out the woman modeling Spirit Halloween’s nun costume looks like the hitmaker. One fan asked her outright if they are one in the same. “Yes. It’s me,” Meghan jokingly tweeted back.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.