Music notes: Post Malone, Gwen Stefani and more

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards will feature several pop artists as performers. At the May 16 awards show, Post Malone, Noah Kahan, Avril Lavigne and Gwen Stefani will all take the stage. Noah will perform alongside Kelsea Ballerini, while Gwen will sing “Purple Irises” with her husband, Blake Shelton.

Selena Gomez is taking out some anger in the kitchen. In a new clip shared with People from the upcoming May 9 episode of her Food Network series Selena + Restaurant, Selena appears in the LA restaurant Lemon Grove, where chef Marcel Vigneron gives her a meat pounder to smash blueberries. “This is for sure getting out some anger,” Selena says in the clip.

Believe it or not, Ed Sheeran just attended his first Met Gala. The Monday, May 6, event marked his first time at fashion’s biggest night, where he wore a light blue tux. Many fans noticed the outfit resembled Troy Bolton’s “A Night to Remember” costume from High School Musical 3. “Ed Sheeran is giving Troy Bolton when his tux [is] too tight,” one X user wrote.

