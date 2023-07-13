Music notes: Rihanna, Backstreet Boys and more

Rihanna reacted to the multiple Emmy nominations her Super Bowl halftime show received on Wednesday. “5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!!” she wrote on social media. “Im so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!” The show was nominated in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category, as well as four others, including Music Direction and Production Design.

Coldplay covered a Backstreet Boys song while on tour — and the boy band approves. “Buzzing from @coldplay’s cover of Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)!” BSB wrote on Instagram. “Truly an honor.”

Justin Timberlake is featured on the remix of Coco Jones‘ “ICU,” Coco revealed Wednesday night on the ESPY Awards red carpet. “It was so amazing watching him just be a creative,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We were collaborating on ideas, and I feel like [‘ICU’] is nostalgic … so having his voice on it, and that soul, that element he brings … it’s going to be amazing.”

As any Swiftie knows, 13 is Taylor’s favorite number, so on Thursday, July 13, she had a special surprise for fans. She released a deluxe digital version of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) featuring two new live tracks: “Dear John (Live From Minneapolis)” and “Last Kiss (Live From Kansas City).”

