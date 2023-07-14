Music notes: Selena Gomez, Halsey and more

Selena Gomez’s 10-year-old sister, Gracie, dyed her hair purple in honor of Taylor Swift’s Speak Now album. Selena, who’s of course besties with Taylor, had a little fun teasing her sister about it, asking in a video clip on her Instagram Story, “Will you ever dye your hair a color for my album?” “Sure, I will,” Grace responds.

Halsey is celebrating their toddler’s second birthday. “The silliest goose and the sweetest boy is 2,” the singer posted on Instagram Friday. “Every road led me straight to you. Happy birthday, Ender! I’ll eat you up, I love you so.”

Lauren Daigle was honored with a cool streaming milestone this week. The singer was presented with a plaque celebrating her music being streamed on Pandora over 1 billion times.

We already knew Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been boosting the economy, but now we have new data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve. In its Beige Book released this week, the central bank reported hotel bookings had their strongest growth since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 thanks to Taylor’s concerts in the city.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.