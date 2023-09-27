Music notes: Selena Gomez, JAIN and more

Selena Gomez is back with her third collaboration with the cookware brand Our Place. This time, she’s launching a new category for the brand: kitchen linens. The collection includes an apron, dish towels, oven mitts and more.

Swifties are showing their approval of the budding relationship between Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce through merch. TMZ reports a bunch of T-shirts and other items in support of the relationship are popping up on Etsy. There’s a shirt that says “In my Kelce era,” and another that says, “Go Taylor’s boyfriend!” with a graphic of a football on it.

French international singer JAIN, whose song “Makeba” went viral on TikTok, is out with a new music video for her song “Night Heights.” The track is off her latest album, The Fool, which was released earlier this year.

Akon’s “Lonely” has joined YouTube’s Billion Views Clubs. The music video for the 2005 hit has surpassed 1 billion views. It’s Akon’s third video to reach the milestone, following “Play Hard” and “Smack That.”

