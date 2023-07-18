Music notes: Selena Gomez, Lizzo and more

Selena Gomez posted a raw and vulnerable video clip of herself back when she was creating the 2019 song “Lose You to Love Me.” The TikTok clip shows Selena singing the lyrics while playing piano. “Making of… me getting to know myself,” she wrote on the video, adding in the caption, “This isn’t the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me.”

Ed Sheeran surprised fans at Blue Note jazz club in New York City Monday night, taking the stage with his pal Frédéric Yonnet, a French harmonica player. According to SPIN, the two performed Ed’s “Shape of You,” as well as covers of Nina Simone’s “Be My Husband,” Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” and Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

Lizzo took to TikTok to show off a custom-made T-shirt gifted to her by fans. The shirt features a picture of her boyfriend, Myke Wright, and the line “I’m a big girl but he can take it” from her song “Nights Like This.” Lizzo revealed in the video’s text that the shirt was given to her by fans at her concert in Perth, Australia. “TO THE BANANA GRRRLS THAT MADE ME THIS SHIRT IN PERTH… THANK YOU,” she wrote.

