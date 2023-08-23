Music notes: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift & more

Selena Gomez has shared her thoughts about an artificial intelligence-generated clip of her singing ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s hit song “Starboy.” The clip was posted to social media with a caption in Turkish, which, according to E! News, translates to “How did you find Selena’s viral cover of starboy voiced with artificial intelligence?” Selena commented, “scary.”

Taylor Swift is the subject of a college seminar at Rice University in Texas. Miss Americana: The Evolution and Lyrics of Taylor Swift will focus on each of Taylor’s 10 albums, looking at “femininity and gender; social media and public opinion; politics and social impact; fiction and nonfiction; American nationalism and whiteness; and finally, family and feuds.” The one-credit class is open to 19 students.

Lizzo was spotted out for the first time since it was reported she was being sued by some backup dancers, and she let fans know how she’s keeping busy. In video posted by Entertainment Tonight, Lizzo says she’s OK, adding, “I’m in the studio right now.”

It appears Britney Spears and estranged husband Sam Asghari have come to at least one agreement regarding their impending divorce. TMZ reports they’ve already worked out custody of their five dogs, with Sam getting full custody of their Doberman, Porsha, and Brit getting to keep their other four dogs, including Sawyer, an Australian shepherd, and Hannah, a Yorkie.

The Jonas Brothers have launched a sweepstakes where one lucky winner and a guest will be flown to Miami to see them in concert, with guest passes, hotel accommodations and more. Fans can enter on fandiem.com, with proceeds benefiting the diabetes nonprofit Beyond Type 1.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.