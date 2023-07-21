Music notes: Shakira, BLACKPINK & more

Shakira had a good night at the 20th anniversary of Premios Juventud aka Univision’s Youth Awards, celebrating Spanish-speaking celebrities. Shakira took home the Agent of Change award, recognizing her commitment to social causes, including her creation of the Pies Descalzos Foundation, which helps low-income children. She also took home eight other honors, including Best Female Artist and Best Pop/Urban Song for her hit “Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, VOL. 53.”

BLACKPINK has teamed up with Starbucks for a limited edition drink and merch collection in the Asia-Pacific region. According to Billboard, the drink is called the BLACKPINK Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino, and the merch will feature 11 different types of drinkware, along with key chains, a tote bag, yoga mat and more. U.S. fans may want to scour eBay to get their hands on at least the merch.

Mariah Carey paid tribute to the late Tony Bennett, who passed away Friday, July 21, at the age of 96. Mariah, who collaborated with Tony on “When Do The Bells Ring For Me” on his Duets II album, shared, “Rest in Peace Tony Bennett. It was such an honor to work with one of the world’s most beloved, respected and legendary singers of the past century. We will miss you.”

MTV has announced it will honor the late Tony Bennett by re-airing his two MTV Unplugged specials. 1994’s MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett and 2021’s MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga will air Friday, July 21, at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET, respectively, and will air again on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23.

