Music notes: Shawn Mendes, Charli XCX and more

Shawn Mendes fans can rejoice. The singer has been back in the studio making a brand new album. Shawn posted a video detailing his experience in creating new music to Instagram on Tuesday. “Day 1 at the clubhouse. This was my first time back in the studio making an album in four years,” Shawn captioned the video.

It seems as though every celebrity wants in on Brat girl summer. TikTok creator Kelley Heyer created a trendy dance to Charli XCX‘s Brat track “Apple,” which has seen everyone from Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell to Brooke Shields try out for themselves.

Speaking of Charli, Kamala Harris‘ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, reacted to her vial tweet calling the vice president a brat. “kamala IS brat,” Charli tweeted on Sunday. Ella posted the tweet to her Instagram Story, writing “@charli_xcx gets it.”

Shaboozey is back at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. His track “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is at the top of the chart again after the single became his first leader two weeks prior.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.