Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more

A signed Taylor Swift guitar has brought in big bucks for a good cause. The singer’s axe earned the highest bid at the Toby Keith and Friends 2023 OK Kids Korral auction, which raises money to help kids with cancer and their families. Taylor’s guitar brought in a winning bid of $120,000, far exceeding items from Keith and other country stars, like Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood. The guitar helped Keith bring in a record $1.8 million for the charity.

Ariana Grande celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday, June 26, and took to social media to mark the big day. Sharing a photo from her childhood, the singer posted a birthday message to herself, writing, “hbd, tiny ! i trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you.”

Kelly Clarkson just dropped the new album chemistry, and she’s bringing it right to the people. The singer has been posting video of “flash mobs” she’s taken part in, where she sings some of the tunes at spots across New York City. One post has her singing “lighthouse” at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park, while another has her singing “down to you” in Rockefeller Plaza.

Backstreet Boys are going on vacation with their fans. The band just announced dates for the Backstreet’s Back at the Beach Cancun getaway, taking place April 18-21. In addition to four nights of music from the band, the getaway will feature special guests Jason Derulo, Eric Cubeechee, DJ YO-C and more. All-inclusive packages go on sale Friday, July 7, at 1 p.m. ET.

Gwen Stefani has been chosen to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024. She’ll receive her star in the Recording category. Dates for next year’s star ceremonies have not yet been scheduled.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.