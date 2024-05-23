Music notes: Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and more

Taylor Swift donated a The Tortured Poets Department-themed guitar to auction in support of The GRAMMY Museum Foundation. The instrument features a photo of Taylor on its body, and also has the name of her 11th studio album written across it. Taylor signed the guitar, which is brand new and includes a certificate of authenticity.

Speaking of Taylor, Patrick Mahomes says he played matchmaker in her romance with his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce. “I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet was,” Patrick said on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. “He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker.”

Lady Gaga is counting down to the release of her Chromatica Ball concert film. “9 hours until our special world premiere screening of GAGA CHROMATICA BALL tonight in LA with friends and fans!” Lady Gaga wrote Thursday morning on Instagram. “I can’t wait to celebrate with you all. 56 hours until it’s available on @hbo @streamonmax!”

Camila Cabello will be honored at the 2024 Billboard Latin Women in Music with the Global Impact award. According to Billboard, Camila is being honored due to her positive influence on popular culture, as well as serving as an ambassador of Latin culture on a global scale.

