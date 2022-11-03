Music notes: Taylor Swift, Christina Perri, Pentatonix and more

After becoming the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Taylor Swift is dominating the Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, as well. She has claimed the entire top 13 on that song chart with tracks from her latest album, Midnights. This feat is second only to Drake, who claimed the entire top 14 on the Streaming Songs chart with songs from Certified Lover Boy in 2021.

Christina Perri posted an adorable new photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Carmella, cradling her new baby sister, Pixie Rose. “brb never gonna recover from this photo,” Christina wrote. “our libra pixie girl has brought balance to our family and she knows it.”

Disney+ is giving us a taste of Pentatonix’s new holiday special. The first trailer was released for Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, which airs December 2. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Johnny Depp is making an appearance in Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, airing on Prime Video on November 9. TMZ first reported his surprise appearance and ABC Audio has confirmed it. As previously reported, the lineup also includes performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell, as well as appearances from celebrities like Taraji P. Henson, model and actress Cara Delevingne, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Marvel Cinematic Universe actors Simu Liu and Winston Duke.

Tate McRae and Tiësto have teamed up with Dubai’s new luxury resort Atlantis The Royal to release a song called “10:35.” The video for the track features the two artists performing all throughout the resort.

