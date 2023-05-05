Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Andy Grammer and more

Taylor Swift is heading to Nashville this weekend for her Eras Tour, and the city is honoring the singer with a commemorative park bench. Mayor John Cooper unveiled the specially dedicated bench in Centennial Park, a place Taylor references in her song “Invisible String.” “Welcome home, @taylorswift13,” Cooper tweeted. “As of today, you now have the perfect place to read at Centennial Park. Nashville is READY for this weekend.” The mayor also issued a proclamation declaring this “Taylor Swift Homecoming Weekend.”

Ed Sheeran’s had quite the busy week and he’s not slowing down anytime soon. The singer is delivering a special performance for the new season of Apple Music Live, set to debut on Wednesday, May 10, at noon PT on Apple Music. He’ll be playing his new album, Subtract, in full for the first time.

Andy Grammer revealed the title and release date of his new album. It’s called Behind My Smile and will be out June 23.

Doja Cat just got a massive back tattoo of a winged bat skeleton. She shared a series of Instagram photos of the new ink, along with text that explains its meaning. “Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new,” the highlighted text reads. “They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.”

