Music notes: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Kevin Jonas

Taylor Swift made a cameo during Tuesday’s Golden Globes. Her song “Mastermind” was playing before director Ryan Murphy accepted the Carol Burnett Award. This has fans buzzing that the Glee creator and Taylor potentially have something planned. Her song “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing﻿ was up for Best Original Song, but she lost to ﻿RRR﻿’s “Naatu Naatu.”

Get ready to see more Harry Styles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Harry was cast as Eros, the half-brother of mad titan Thanos, and made his debut in the 2021 Eternals movie. ﻿Nate Moore, a Marvel exec, told Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, “There are more stories to be told with that character.” Added Moore, “I think there’s no limit to how popular that character’s gonna be once we get to bring [Harry] back.” Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Sam Smith released “Gimme,” which features reggae star Koffee and singer Jessie Reyez. Sam said of the song, “I’m a sexual person, I like sex. It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of.” The official music video is due out at a later date. “Gimme” is the latest song off their upcoming Gloria album, which arrives January 27.

Kevin Jonas confirmed Claim to Fame has been renewed for a second season on ABC. Kevin hosts the show with his little brother Frankie Jonas. The show pits people with famous relatives against each other to guess who they’re related to. The last person standing wins the $100,000 jackpot.

