Music notes: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and more

Another day, another college class covering Taylor Swift. This fall, Arizona State University will offer a course on what psychologists can learn from Swift’s career. The course, titled Psychology of Taylor Swift — Advanced Topics of Social Psychology, will use “Taylor Swift as a semester-long example of different phenomena — gossip, relationships, revenge,” according to the Arizona State University news site.

Jennifer Lopez made sure husband Ben Affleck felt special on his big day. The singer posted an Instagram video of her and Affleck singing to celebrate his 51st birthday on Tuesday, August 15. “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!” Lopez captioned the video of the couple singing along to Sam Cooke‘s “(What A) Wonderful World.”

Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is now the owner of a Beverly Hills estate that used to belong to Mischa Barton. Barton, known for her role as Marissa Cooper on the popular teen drama The O.C., bought the estate for $6.4 million in 2005 during the height of The O.C.‘s run. She then sold the property for $7 million in 2016. Pall bought the Italian-style villa for $8.8 million.

“Hell N Back” singer Bakar is out with a new single, “Right Here, For Now.” He also released a live performance video for the track. His second album, Halo, is due out September 22.

