Music Notes: Taylor Swift, Jimin and more

Taylor Swift has been changing up the set each night on her Eras Tour, and now that she and Joe Alwyn are reportedly over, Swifties think one of those set list changes was a hint about her relationship status. According to E! News, fans realized that at her March 31 show in Arlington, Texas, she dropped the song “Invisible String,” which is reportedly about Joe, in favor of “The 1,” which has her singing about lost love. So far Taylor hasn’t made any official comment about her relationship.

Jimin is the newest spokesperson for Tiffany & Co. The BTS star appears in the new “This Is Tiffany” campaign, with Jimin showing off items from the brand’s Tiffany HardWear collection. “Gentlemen, start your engines,” the luxury brand shared on Instagram. “House ambassador Jimin of BTS is going places in Tiffany HardWear.”

As previously reported, Lizzo makes an appearance in an episode of The Mandalorian this season, where she and Jack Black play leaders of the planet Plazir-15. And to Lizzo that means only one thing — she’s now Disney royalty. In a TikTok video she declares, “YALL I JUST REALIZED THAT IM ROYALTY IN STAR WARS WHICH IS DISNEY WHICH MAKES ME A DISNEY PRINCESS.”

JoJo makes her Broadway debut as Satine in the musical Moulin Rouge on Tuesday, April 11, and she’s ready for the “challenge.” “I have really, really wanted to do something like this. I wanted to get out of my comfort zone,” she tells People. And it’s not just being on stage that’s a challenge. “These costumes, honey, are insane,” she says. “They’re tailored within an inch of my life. I feel like Jessica Rabbit!”

