Music notes: Taylor Swift, Macklemore, Dua Lipa and Katy Perry

Taylor Swift‘s Midnights comes out Thursday night and Twitter says the album is the most anticipated album of all time. People tweeted about the album 1.6 million times in the first three days following its announcement. Fans are most excited about her “Snow on the Beach” collab with Lana Del Rey, “Lavender Haze” and “Karma.”

Macklemore is still celebrating his breakout hit “Can’t Hold Us” being RIAA-certified Diamond. He told Billboard ﻿of being among the few artists with two Diamond singles off one album, “It’s amazing. Not everyone has it. I believe only 20 people have it in history. Is that right? Can I flex?” “Thrift Shop,” also off the The Heist album, was also minted Diamond. He revealed record labels told him of the song, “‘Yeah, it’s cool. I don’t hear it on the radio, though.’” Joke’s on them!

We may finally know why Dua Lipa was palling around with comedian Trevor Noah and accidentally sparked dating rumors. Turns out he was a recent guest on her At Your Service podcast, where the two chatted about their favorite comedians. The episode airs Friday.

Speaking of Dua, she revealed her first fragrance was Britney Spears‘ “Curious.” She spoke with Byrdie about being the new face of YSL Beauty Libre fragrance and said of Britney’s famous perfume, “I like that it was really fresh.”

Katy Perry has a new venture — a jewelry line that honors her PLAY residency in Las Vegas. She’s teamed up with Twila True Fine Jewelry to sell the new offerings at their store at Resorts World, where her residency is being held. You can also buy the new line on the Twila website, which offers new charms, pendants, rings and more.

