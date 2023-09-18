Music notes: Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey and more

Despite rumors she’s dating NFL player Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been all about spending time with her gal pals recently. Selena Gomez posted a couple of Instagram selfies with Taylor on Saturday. She captioned the photos with a lyric from Saweetie and Doja Cat’s song “Best Friend,” writing, “Thas my best frien -she a real bad.” Also over the weekend, Taylor was spotted stepping out in New York City with Blake Lively. The two dined at private members club Zero Bond.

Mariah Carey has two new adorable additions to her family. The singer posted photos of her newly adopted kittens over the weekend. “Introducing #DemKittens, the new adopted family members: Nacho & Rocky Jr.,” she captioned a photo of her and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, holding the kitties.

BTS’ Suga is about to become the latest member of the group to start his mandatory South Korean military service. Big Hit Entertainment announced Sunday that Suga’s service will begin September 22, following previously enlisted group mates Jin and j-hope.

We all know Justin Timberlake’s pronunciation of “me” in the *NSYNC song “It’s Gonna Be Me” became an annual “It’s Gonna Be May” meme. Now, Justin has hopped on the TikTok trend that asks, “What’s a word you pronounced incorrectly one time and it still haunts you to this day?” Cut to his obvious answer: “Umm … ‘me.’”

