Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

It’s not “Nonsense,” nor is it trouble. Sabrina Carpenter has released a stripped-down version of Taylor Swift‘s 2012 hit “I Knew You Were Trouble” for Spotify Singles. The pop track has been transformed into an acoustic ballad in Sabrina’s hands. Perhaps this serves as the teaser for Sabrina’s next gig: She’ll open for Taylor on the Latin American leg of The Eras Tour, which resumes next month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Speaking of Taylor: turns out she had a random Travis Kelce connection way before they got together. Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach, knows Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift. “I knew her from Philadelphia. Her dad’s a big NFL fan. So, I had met her when she was real young,” Andy said on The Five Spot with Donovan McNabb podcast. “You know, I joked about setting Kelce up.”

Jennifer Lopez has launched a new lingerie line inspired by her upcoming album, This is Me…Now. Released in collaboration with the brand Intimissimi, the collection sets out to celebrate strong, empowered women. Jennifer was involved with the design process, and the new pieces are available to purchase now. Her new album will arrive in 2024.

