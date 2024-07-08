Music notes: Troye Sivan, Katy Perry and more

Troye Sivan feels the rush for Rabanne. The singer has been named a Global Makeup Brand Ambassador for the company, appearing in a campaign for their new NUDES collection for his debut in the role. “I love to play and express myself, and I have actively worked over the years to unlearn any restrictions I put on myself when it comes to fashion and beauty. Something about Rabanne just feels very right to me personally, and their approach to fashion and beauty is aligned with mine,” Troye said in a statement.

We now know the music video for Katy Perry‘s upcoming single “Woman’s World” arrives on July 11, the same day the song releases. Katy posted a teaser of the video to her Instagram on Monday, which finds a flattened Katy brought back to her correct dimensions by sticking her thumb in her mouth. “WOMAN’S WORLD VIDEO JULY 11TH 4PM PT,” her caption reads.

Kesha sent support Sabrina Carpenter‘s way in a TikTok she posted on Sunday. In the video, Kesha poses for the camera as Sabrina’s “Please Please Please” plays in the background. “the ladies are holding it down with new music this summer,” Kesha wrote on top of the video, which she captioned, “proud to be a woman in music.”

