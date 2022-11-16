Music notes: Usher, Charlie Puth, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles and The Weeknd

﻿Usher﻿ has a new collectible for fans — his very own Funko Pop! figurine honoring his 8701 music era. Usher shared an Instagram video of him checking out his mini-me, noting, “They got the vinyl figure. I got the glasses on. I see the ring on my finger … This is a classic.” The offering is available for preorder.

If you missed it, The Voice uploaded Charlie Puth‘s performance onto its official YouTube. The singer performed “That’s Hilarious” and “Left and Right” during Tuesday night’s show. He served as ﻿Camila Cabello﻿’s Battle Advisor this season.

﻿Selena Gomez ﻿has released official merchandise for her Apple TV+ documentary ﻿Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me﻿﻿. She revealed “100% net proceeds … will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund,” which works to expand access to mental health resources for youths. You can shop the collection now, which features hoodies and notebooks, on Selena’s online store.

﻿Shania Twain ﻿said its a dream of hers to collaborate with ﻿Harry Styles﻿. The two famously performed together at Coachella. Shania appeared on TalkShopLive and said a collaboration with Harry “would be my dream.” Shania hopes Harry hears her loud and clear, adding “magic will happen” if they collab together.

The Weeknd wants the fan who photoshopped his Dawn FM cover so that he looked bald, old and overweight to identify themself. “Who did this? confess,” he tweeted out and shared the less-than-flattering photoshop job. He later tweeted, “20 thousand likes, almost 2 thousand replies and not a single …. CONFESSSION !” Fans are now jokingly incriminating themselves.

