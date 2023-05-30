Music notes: Zayn, Kesha and more

Zayn posted a heartfelt message to fans over the weekend, leading many to wonder if he’s saying goodbye to music. “I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to,” he wrote on Twitter. “Love and adore you and see everything you do for me.” His last solo album, Nobody Is Listening, came out in 2021.

In honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coming to Chicago this weekend, the Anti-Cruelty Society is offering cat adoption discounts. From Friday to Sunday, you can adopt Taylor’s favorite animal for $13, her favorite number.

Kesha is hitting the road for her Gag Order North American tour. The singer announced the 20-date trek will kick off October 15 in Dallas, Texas, and wrap November 18 in Los Angeles. Presales begin Wednesday, May 31, at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets officially going on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. local time at KeshaOfficial.com/tour.

