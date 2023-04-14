Music video roundup: Lewis Capaldi, Lauren Spencer Smith and more

If you need a good cry today, Lewis Capaldi has you covered with the new music video for his song “Wish You the Best.” The clip follows an elderly mail carrier named John, played by Harry Potter alum David Bradley, and his loyal dog, named Willow. When John passes away, Willow lays by his grave until a younger mail carrier comes to care for the pup. As for where the story ends, all we’ll say is have your tissues handy.

On the female empowerment front, Lauren Spencer Smith, Gayle and Em Beihold released the music video for their collaboration “Fantasy.” The clip starts with Lauren in the back seat of a blue vintage car with her toxic ex. As she sings, she leaves him behind and one by one the other ladies join her to belt out the tune about shaking off a bad relationship.

And finally, it’s not exactly a music video, but it’s a video that involves Adele: The singer made a surprise appearance on her boyfriend Rich Paul‘s Twitch livestream with influencer Kai Cenat. As Rich and Kai chatted, Adele accidentally crashed the convo by FaceTiming Rich. She greeted him with a “Hi, baby,” before he let her know he was streaming with his pal Kai, who looked positively shocked that Adele was on the line. Kai waved hello and Adele replied, “Hi, darling! OK, have fun,” before hanging up.

