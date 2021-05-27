MWCD Campgrounds Ready for Busy, Normal Memorial Day Weekend
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Many families are headed out to their favorite campground this Memorial Day weekend, for the official start of the camping season.
At the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District campgrounds like Atwood and Leesville Lakes in Carroll County, it’s about making the great outdoors seem like home.
Adria Bergeron with the conservancy district says all sites are already reserved this weekend.
Is camping too close to the outdoors for you?
There are also cabins at many of the parks, including new facilities Pleasant Hill Lake in Ashland County.
All the beaches will be open starting this weekend.