MWCD to Add Beachfront Water Fun at Atwood, Pleasant Hill

Mar 3, 2021 @ 4:22am

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Imagine one of those inflatable playgrounds you can rent for backyard parties, but in the water.

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is installing those on the beaches at Atwood Lake as well as at Pleasant Hill Lake in the Mohican vacation area of Ohio this summer.

The WhoaZone inflatables will be in the water from Memorial Day to Labor Day. though strong winds and flood control issues on the lakes could change availability.

Empire Recreation Management will operate the floating funspots; more at whbc.com

They will sell access to the inflatables by the hour or the season.

