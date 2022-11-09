“My heart is completely broken”: Aaron Carter’s fiancée reacts to his death

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Aaron Carter‘s fiancée, Melanie Martin, honored the late singer after his shocking death last week. The “I Want Candy” singer was 34.

Martin, who shares a son named Prince with Carter, broke her silence in a statement to People. “My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him,” she said.

Martin continued, “He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn’t help him in the way I felt he needed it.”

“I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son,” Martin added. “I’m devastated.”

Martin and Carter embarked on an on-again, off-again engagement in 2020 and welcomed their son, Prince, last November. The status of their relationship at the time of his death is unknown.

Carter died unexpectedly on Saturday. A cause of death has not yet been made public.

Deadline has since reported Carter filmed a pilot episode for Group, a sitcom about mental health recovery, last month. The project will continue in Carter’s memory and be completed in his honor.

“Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about. He said being a part of the show gave him something positive to work toward, and I’ll forever cherish that,” sitcom director and writer Brian Farmer shared in a statement.

